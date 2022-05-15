CPI(M) MP Writes To Ashwini Vaishnaw; Seeks Reinstatement Of Cancelled Posts In Railways

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala V Sivadasan has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his attention towards the predicament of Indian Railways job aspirants. He requested the Union Minister to reinstate abolished posts in Indian Railways.

In the letter, Sivadasan wrote, “I would like to invite your kind attention towards the crisis faced by the job aspirants in Indian Railways. Recent reports reveal that the country’s largest employer, Railways has abolished more than 72,000 vacancies in the last six years, of which most were Group C and D posts.”

Further citing the documents, he said, “It is understood that the 16 zonal railways have surrendered 56,888 posts during the financial years 2015-16 to 2020-21, with 15,495 more scheduled to be surrendered.”

“While the Northern Railways surrendered more than 9,000 posts, the South Eastern Railway has abandoned 4,677 posts. The Southern Railway has canceled 7,524 posts and the Eastern Railways have abolished more than 5,700. At the same time, it was stated by the Ministry that 2,65,547 vacancies are there in the railways,” the CPI(M) leader wrote in his letter. “As you know, crores of Indian youngsters were forced to protest against the inordinate delay in railway recruitment in many parts of the country, recently. In this scenario, the abolition of such a high number of posts will be rubbing salt into their wounds,” he added.

V Sivadasan requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnaw to consider the plight of the job aspirants of Railways and adopt considerate steps to reinstate the cancelled vacancies.

Special Trains for RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam

As many candidates of RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) were raising the issue of their exam centres being far away from their home towns, Recently, Indian Railways decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country to facilitate candidates.

Most of these train services ran on May 8 in order to help the candidates reach their exam centres in the morning and also transported them back home after their exams were over. However, aspirants had to pay fares for these special train services and no concessions were given.