CPI(M) Opines On Mamata's Proposed Meet With Non-BJP CMs; 'should Focus On Federalism'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Thursday, February 17, opined that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's call for a meeting of opposition CMs could shift the focus from securing a federal structure. This comes after Banerjee recently called for a meeting of all non-NDA chief ministers to discuss the alleged increasing curbs on "state autonomy" under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

In its mouthpiece, "People's Democracy", the CPI(M) also spoke about and highlighted why the need for a united stand of the states in defending their rights "cannot be overstated". It added that Banerjee's call for the meeting with forging an alternative alliance of regional parties will lead to a detraction from the "serious business of protecting the federal principle".

"Talk of a federal front by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or Mamata Banerjee's attempt to project herself as heading an alternative alliance are political matters, which should not be mixed up with the task of bringing all chief ministers of non-BJP state governments together," it said

The CPI(M) also opined that any such conference involving chief ministers should solely focus on federalism and the states' rights. It maintained that the need for a united stand of the state governments in defending the states' rights cannot be overstated.

"Any attempt to utilise such a forum to cobble up political alliances will undermine the importance of the issue of federalism and states' rights and end up being counter-productive," the editorial read.

Opposition CMs to meet

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states are set to meet after the results of the Assembly elections on March 10. This was confirmed by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. Malik also informed that all non-BJP parties will form an alternative to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In addition, Telangana CM and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao is also set to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will meet Mamata Banerjee. The meeting of non-BJP CMs is being seen as another attempt to create a strong front against the BJP and an alternative to the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)