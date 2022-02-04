CPI(M) Opposes Private Member's Bill On Uniform Civil Code; 'Threat To Communal Harmony'

In a key development on Friday, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem opposed the introduction of a private member's bill on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Rajya Sabha.

Submitting a notice under Section 67, Kareem urged RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu to disallow BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena from introducing The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2022. Maintaining that this bill poses a threat to "communal harmony", he contended that it has a hidden agenda. The CPI(M) parliamentarian stressed that legislation on UCC cannot be drafted without adequate consultation.

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem opined, "Uniform Civil Code is a very sensitive subject that needs a wide range of consultations and discussions with all sections of the society before preparing legislation on it. The bill, which is drafted without considering any of these aspects and the haste manner in which it is being introduced by a Member cannot be accepted. It may be noted that many of the Constitutional provisions and observations for the Hon'ble Supreme Court are quoted wrongly in the Reasons and Objectives of this Bill."

His notice added, "Some of the debates in the Constituent Assembly are also mentioned in a misleading way. So, this bill is not only posing a huge threat to the communal harmony of our nation; but it is also widely misleading. It is being brought as a part of a hidden agenda with divisive intention."

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice to oppose the instruction of private member bill - 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2022' by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena in Rajya Sabha today pic.twitter.com/RtLqTjTwgu — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Allahabad HC's green signal for UCC

On November 18, 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In all these pleas, one of the parties to the marriage converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus, they apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community.

Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".