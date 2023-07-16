CPI(M) Organises National Seminar Against Uniform Civil Code; Political Parties Take Jibe

Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala State Committee, MV Govindan has cleared the party’s stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that the CPI(M) will continue to register its protest against the UCC. Talking exclusively to Republic Digital, Govindan responded on why the CPI(M) is holding a seminar when the Law Commission has not brought its report nor has there been a draft prepared. He said that the party knows the ‘Hindutva’ agenda of the Union government quite well and so has started their resistance early.

Speaking to Republic Digital, ahead of the party’s national seminar being organised in Kozhikode on July 15, the Marxist leader asserted, “Under this government, the Babri Masjid was demolished, and Ram Mandir is being built there. Article 370 has been abrogated taking away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). So, we have no doubt that this Hindutva-fascist government will move to implement UCC." He also alleged that the Union government is using UCC merely to polarise the society.

Communist leader and first CM of Kerala, EMS had on record supported UCC

When asked why the CPI(M) has changed its stance, which their erstwhile veteran leaders had supported, Govindan categorically stated that EMS Namboothiripad, the first Chief Minister of Kerala had never batted for the UCC, while there are records available of EMS's strong stance against Muslim Personal Law, Shariat in 1984 and the campaign he took against it in 1987. Not only this, during the state assembly proceedings recorded on July 9, 1985, the communist leader had remarked on difficulties faced by citizens due to non-implementation of the UCC.

Congress MP slams double standard

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MPJebi Mather slammed the CPI(M) leaders for organising the seminar and termed it as an act of redemption since they had historically fought for it. “Keeping Congress away from the UCC is the biggest joke CPI(M) can make," she said, claiming that the Congress has had a uniform stand on the issue since the time of former-Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Mather further added, "Their great leaders like EMS and Sathi Devi had kept their views in support of the Uniform Civil Code, which are in the public domain. This is just their act to overdo, so as to pander to the vote bank of minorities."

Union Minister's jibe on seminar

Union Minister V Muraleedharan has also sarcastically reacted to the seminar being organised by the CPI(M). Muraleedharan said in Thiruvananthapuram, "Muslim women should also be included in the seminar that is being conducted by them."

He added, “Since the party has the view that consultations must be done with each community, they must also, through these seminars, show the voices of the Muslim women and make the world listen to their views as well.” He also challenged the current CPI(M) leadership to condemn the stance of their leaders like EMS, EK Nayannar, and Susheela Gopalan among others.