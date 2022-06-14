CPIM Questions Centre's Announcement Regarding Jobs, Says Previous Promises Not Fulfilled

Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), questioned why the government did not fill the "lakhs of government jobs sitting vacant" during the previous eight years, in response to Centre's announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs in the next 18 months.

The Prime Minister's Office declared earlier on June 14 that the government will recruit 10 lakh people in a mission mode over the next 1.5 years. Yechury stated, "Have you not heard such rhetoric before? How many times have you heard in the last 8-10 years such a thing? Every year 2 crore jobs had been announced by the Modi government."

The CPI(M) head suggested that the government should fill the vacant seats first before announcing new jobs in the future and called this a "gross injustice to the youth".

"Our youth are facing unemployment. People are throwing another jumla of employment. We understand that it is a gross injustice to the youth of our country. If you have some desire to work for the youth, then Prime Minister, the government jobs which are still vacant and are not being recruited, should be filled in lakhs," he told ANI.

Yechuri took to Twitter to further highlight the miscalculation in the number of jobs that the Modi government had promised and has delivered, since coming to power. His tweet claimed that the PM in 2014 promised 2 crore new jobs every year, which adds up to a whooping 16 crore jobs by now, but instead unemployment has soared.

In 2014 Modi promised 2 crore new jobs every year- 16 crores by now. Instead unemployment soared!

Now yet another hoax of 10 lakh govt jobs in 1.5 years!

First fill up 8,72,243 vacant central govt posts!

Latest Modi jumla. https://t.co/P65jXaLTO9 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 14, 2022

Yechury's letter to Mamata Banerjee regarding Opposition's meeting on Presidential election

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, the CPI(M) General Secretary said, “I received your letter dated June 11, 2022 informing me of a meeting of opposition parties on June 15, 2022 at 3 pm at the Constitution Club in New Delhi to discuss the forthcoming election to elect the President of India.”

“Such meetings of opposition parties have always followed a procedure of prior mutual consultations to enable the maximum participation of those wishing to join. However, in this instance, we received a unilateral communication informing the date, time, venue and agenda," he added. Nevertheless, Yechury confirmed that CPI(M) will take part in the meeting.

Banerjee had written a letter to 22 opposition leaders, including Left parties, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Farooq Abdullah, urging them to attend the meeting on June 15 in New Delhi, in order to unite and solidify against the the ruling government.

(With ANI inputs)