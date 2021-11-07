CPI(M) Rebukes Ex-Minister G Sudhakaran For Laxity In Electioneering; 'corrective Action'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Committee in Kerala has publicly censured former Public Works Minister and Party veteran G Sudhakaran, pointing him responsible for impeding the party's win possibilities in Alappuzha district during the Assembly Elections and its electioneering held earlier this year. The party controls the ruling Left Democratic Front government in the state, which had been elected for a second consecutive term in April.

The party in a press release rebuked the former minister for not behaving as expected of a party state committee member during the selection of candidates and during the campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections. The party termed the reprimand as a 'corrective action.'

CPI(M) forms a fact-finding panel to look into Ambalapuza electioneering

The CPI(M) had constituted a fact-finding committee including CPI(M) Central committee member Elamaram Kareem and CPI(M) State Secretariat member K J Thomas, both senior to Sudhakaran in the party hierarchy and members of the party's state secretariat to look into the matter. It focused on electioneering in the Ambalapuza Assembly constituency.

The veteran leader is known to be a party heavyweight in the Alapuzha district rising after veteran leader VS Achuthanandan.

Notably, the party took the decision after CPI(M) candidate in Ambalapuzha for the 2021 Assembly elections, H Salem complained that Sudhakaran failed to actively participate in his election drive. The veteran leader, G Sudhakaran had contested from the Ambalapuzha constituency in the past three Assembly elections and had come out victorious.

Salam blames Sudhakaran for doing little for poll campaign

However, this year with the CPI(M)'s practice that no member of the party who has won as an MLA for two consecutive terms would be eligible to contest the elections, had stepped back from the poll. In the backdrop of the party's resolution, Salam had fought the elections from the constituency last year. However, Salam failed to secure a win from the constituency and had claimed his loss as a result of Sudhakaran's lack of campaigning.

Sudhakaran had been serving the state as the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) both in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of 2016-21 and the previous government led by VS Achuthanandan from 2006 to 2011. He has been a four-term member of the Kerala Assembly.

Image: FAEBOOK/@COMRADE.G.SUDHAKARAN/PTI