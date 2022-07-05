CPI(M) Rejects Kerala Min's Ouster Over Remarks On Constitution; Calls It 'slip Of Tongue'

The CPI(M) on Tuesday rejected the Opposition's demand for Kerala Minister Saji Cherian's resignation over his remarks on the Constitution, terming it as 'a slip of tongue'. Stirring a major controversy, Kerala CPI(M) leader Saji Cherian criticised the Constitution of India remarking that it has only done the work of 'robbing' the people of the country.

The Opposition parties in Kerala have alleged that Schedule 3 of the Constitution has been violated by Cherian, the same on which a Minister takes an oath. Under the third schedule, a Minister taking oath says that he will 'bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India' and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

While BJP’s KJ Alphons has demanded the minister’s resignation, stating that such "unconstitutional remarks" were unbecoming of an elected representative, the Kerala Assembly’s Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan has said that the party will take the legal route if the CM fails to act against his Minister.

Saji Cherian belittles India's Constitution

While delivering a speech at an event organised at Mallapally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality, the CPI(M) leader remarked that the Indian Constitution is 'aiding the rich by plundering the common man'. Cherian holds the portfolio of the Kerala State Fisheries and Culture in the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet.

"Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practiced in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people," the Kerala Minister said.

In addition to this, Cherian also claimed that while democracy and secularism have been written in every "nook and corner" of the Constitution, its only purpose is to exploit the people. Naming a few business leaders, the CPI(M) leader also said that the Constitution has given protection to such rich personalities and nothing can be done against them. "Those who are in power are in charge and are doing the work of protecting such powerful personalities", he added.