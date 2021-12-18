CPI(M) Resents Proposal To Raise Marriageable Age For Women; 'move Aimed To Create Divide'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday raised its voice against the Centre's proposal to raise the legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21, saying that it has been introduced with the intent of 'dividing people.' Stating that there was no demand from any woman organization for such legislation, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem claimed that the proposal was made in light of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Elamaram Kareem stated that the basic issues concerning women are education, nutrition, and environment, and not the legal age for marriage. He said the CPI(M) would oppose the bill when it is tabled in the Parliament as there is no 'clear motive' or reason behind the move. Kareem also pointed out that the marriageable age for women in developed countries is 18 years.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to increase the legal marriage age for women to 21, bringing it at par with men. The bill in this regard is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament to amend the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The proposal was made on the basis of recommendations made by a task force set up by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Headed by Jaya Jaitley, the committee made extensive recommendations based on consultations from experts, young adults, young women, and others whom the decision affects directly.

Opposition against gender parity?

However, since being cleared by the Cabinet, several Opposition parties have opposed the move. Expressing a whole other opinion on the matter, AIMIM President Adsaduddin Owaisi said that both men and women should be allowed to get married at 18 as they are lawfully adults by then. Ridiculing the government's, the Hyderabad MP asked, if 18- year olds can consent to sexual relationships and live-in partnerships then why cannot choose their life partners.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan had passed a shocking comment while opposing the bill to raise marital age for women. He said girls should be married soon after they attain the age of fertility, adding that "there is nothing wrong if a mature girl is married at 16."

Another MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq had made a misogynist remark while refusing to support the Bill. He said, "if women are not married by the age of 18, they become 'rogue'. India is a poor country and everybody wants to marry off their daughter at an early age so that they become someone else's responsibility."

Image: ANI/Unsplash