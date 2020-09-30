CPI(M) Slams Babri Demolition Verdict, Calls It A 'travesty Of Justice'

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India Marxist termed the acquittal of all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case as "A Travesty of Justice" on Monday.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow delivered its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case and acquitted BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti and former chief minister Kalyan Singh along with 28 others on Wednesday.

The Polit Bureau of CPIM stated that it took 28 long years for the verdict but justice was not delivered. The CPIM body went on to state that the top leaders of the BJP-VHP-RSS who were present at the scene guiding the criminal act have been found to be "innocent" of the charge of conspiracy to demolish the mosque.

"This verdict will blemish the image of India as a secular democratic country governed by the Constitution. The CBI must immediately appeal against this judgment. The Supreme Court in its Ayodhya judgment on November 8, last year had called the demolition an egregious violation of the law. Now, the Lucknow court has found the main perpetrators of this crime not guilty." stated the address from the polit bureau of CPIM.

The Special CBI court stated that the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was not planned and involved "anti-social elements" who got agitated and climbed the domes, acquitting all 32 accused including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti of conspiracy charges.

