CPI(M) Slams 'Bulky Cabinet' Post Reshuffle, Attacks Centre For Fall In Govt's Expenditure

The CPI(M) on Sunday hit out at the Centre over reports of a steep fall in infrastructure expenditure and a dip in vaccination rates. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury took a jibe at the Centre and claimed that a "bulky Cabinet" was of no use if public investments were not higher. The Communist Party leader also questioned the expenditure of the government.

CPIM's Yechury slams Union cabinet reshuffle

The CPI(M) chief lashed out at PM Modi and said that the recent cabinet reshuffle wasn’t enough. In a series of tweets, the party leader said that the PM Modi-led government must spend more to build infrastructure generating jobs and demand. "Change of faces and a bulky cabinet is of no use: stop the 'thank you' ad-gimmicks and spend allocated money on vaccines. This is disastrous. When higher public investments are needed to revive the economy and secure livelihoods, government expenditures fall sharply by 41.6%," he said.

Yechury went on to question the Centre's expenditure and asked the BJP-led government to explain where the money was being spent. "Where is the money from ongoing loot of national assets and monstrous petrol hike excise? To feed Modi government PR propaganda and spin? Or build PM's new house and buy luxury planes? The world is spending on jobs and helping people reconstruct their lives, but no, the Indian government is not," he said.

Yechury continued his attack on the Centre by pointing out that getting vaccines are the need of the hour. He said that the COVID-19 is far from over and the only way to protect people is through vaccination. "(The) Centre (is) unable to spend Rs 35,000 crore and provide vaccines to all. The dip in vaccination rates can cost us thousands of lives. Every life matters," he said.

The CPI(M) leader also attached a report which showed India among the countries with the lowest share of people who have received at least one dose of vaccination. Yechury opinionated that a new Cabinet is of no use if vaccines are not promptly provided to the people. "This is where India stands thanks to the complete mismanagement and hubris of this government," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

IMAGE: PTI/ NARENDRA MODI TWITTER