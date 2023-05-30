CPI(M) Supports AAP In Opposing Ordinance On Services In Delhi

Accusing the government of attacking federalism, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday condemned the central ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi and extended his party’s support to AAP in opposing it in Parliament when a bill will be brought to replace it.

The development comes after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Yechury at the CPI(M) office here, seeking the Left party’s support on the issue. Yechury appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the issue, saying promulgation of the ordinance on administrative services in Delhi is a “brazen violation” of the Constitution and this can happen with the government of any non-BJP party. He said the BJP government has been attacking the pillars of the Constitution --- its federal structure -- which he said was not only being "violated" but also destroyed.

"Numerous attacks are happening on the rights of the states and this is one brazen way by getting an ordinance. We protest against this and whenever we get a chance to vote against it, we will.

"I appeal to all political parties to come forward to protest against this ordinance. Parties which have not condemned it so far should understand that today it is the Delhi government, tomorrow it could be Kerala, Rajasthan and other places where there is Congress government or states with governments of regional parties. The Modi government can go to any extent to destabilise non-BJP government," Yechury said in a joint press briefing soon after the meeting with Kejriwal.

"We have condemned the ordinance brought by the Centre. It is unconstitutional. It is also contempt of court. We appeal to the biggest opposition party Congress to come forward to save our Constitution," he asserted.

Kejriwal also said that when the ordinance comes up in Parliament, it is in the Rajya Sabha and that the opposition unity can reject it.

He said he has met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Telanana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackaray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the matter.

Asked about Congress state leaders' opinion on not supporting the AAP, Kejriwal said the ordinance is not about him but about the entire country and the people of Delhi.

"This issue is not about Kejriwal, but of the people of this country. It is about the insult of the people of Delhi. I appeal to them to forget Kejriwal, but stand by the people of Delhi. They have to decide if they are with the BJP or with the people of Delhi," he said.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance came a week after the apex court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the ordinance within six months of its promulgation.