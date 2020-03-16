CPI(M) Supports Pak's Concern Over COVID-19 In Kashmir; Hails China For Solving Pandemic

In a shocking statement, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury has supported Pakistan raising concern in SAARC in the Coronavirus situation in Kashmir.

"Well, it all depends on the conversation that took place. I am not privy to it. But I can say is that the question raised by Pakistan was the Kashmir Valley should have facilities to combat Coronavirus. If that is true then we have to see what is the matter," Sitaram told in a press conference when asked by Republic TV what was his take on Pakistan politicizing Kashmir issue in SAARC over Coronavirus pandemic.

He later made an equally shocking and ridiculous statement supporting China for stopping the Coronavirus from spreading while attacking India and the USA. "The decision to raise the Fund remains with the government of India. The issue is to use this fund to develop the public health infrastructure. Which are the countries which are able to successfully solve this problem: China, Cuba & Vietnam where they have managed the internal transmission of COV-19 is totally stopped in these countries while the most developed countries are finding it difficult to combat it. In the USA alone there is an alarming report. There are 40 deaths in the US and they are still fighting as to who will pay the cost. Whether it will be health insurance? And those who do not have insurance what will they do? And they can be the worst transmitters and no one will be spared. Coronavirus is class III. It will hit the rich as badly as the poor if it starts hitting."

