CPI(M) Takes On PM Modi Over Victory Speech, Cites '0.03% Vote Share Difference In Bihar'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to BJP workers on the win in Bihar. According to him, PM Modi had wrongly claimed the election results as an "endorsement" of the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy. To buttress his claim, Yechury pointed out that the difference in vote share between NDA and the Mahagatbandhan is only 0.03%. He claimed that this amounted to 12,768 more votes out of 3.14 crore voters. As a constituent of the Mahagatbandhan, CPI(M) won two seats.

'Truth has won in Bihar'

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday, PM Modi outlined his government's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. According to him, the Bihar election mandate had proved that the only mantra to win elections is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. He opined that this was the victory of developmental works executed in the state. Most importantly, he made it clear that the NDA alliance in Bihar will continue working under the leadership of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

On the Bihar election results, the PM remarked, "Bihar is very special. If you ask me about the Bihar election results, I will say that the people's clear mandate indicates that there is only one secret to win elections- Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. This mantra has won. This is a victory of the developmental works in Bihar. Truth has won in Bihar. Trust has won in Bihar. The youth of Bihar has won. The poor and farmers of Bihar have won. This result shows the amount of trust that voters have in NDA."

"I want to tell people of Bihar that you have proved why it is known as the land of democracy. The people of Bihar are very aware. My team and I are honoured by the love showered on the goal of Atmanirbhar Bihar. All BJP and NDA workers under the leadership of Nitish ji will not leave any stone unturned to achieve this goal," he added.

Bihar polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43 and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

