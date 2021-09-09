CPIM To Launch Nationwide Protest Against BJP For Alleged Attack On Its Offices In Tripura

Tripura witnessed several incidents of violence in various parts of the state as clashes erupted between CPI(M) and BJP activists, with the former accusing the latter of destroying their office. Communist Party of India CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of carrying out such activities in Agartala and announced a nationwide protest against the violence.

Karat demanded the Union Home Minister to take cognizance of the situation. Since late Tuesday, CPI(M) offices including the state headquarters were attacked in different parts of the state including Sonamura, Udaipur, Gomati, Sepahijala, Bishalgarh, and many more places. The CPI (M) also condemned the violent incidents and accused the ruling party BJP of triggering such incidents.

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said that BJP 'gundas' attacked around 8 CPI(M) offices among which two or three were completely destroyed and burnt down. While the State Committee office has also been attacked, he further said that 10 CPI(M) leaders were injured in this.

CPI(M) to hold a nationwide protest

The Communist Party of India has announced a nationwide protest on September 10, Friday against BJP state-backed terror in Tripura.

With the motive of protesting against the anti-democratic attacks in Tripura against the BJP-led central Government, Karat said that the BJP made a planned attempt to suppress the CPI(M) and the Left Front in the state. Further, demanding the intervention of the Home Ministry, he urged Shah to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the state as well as civil rights are protected.

The party further called all its party units to organise protests throughout the country.

The attack on the party offices of the @cpimspeak , the main opposition party, in Tripura exposes the fascistic nature exhibited by the BJP in the State. The CPI(M), its members, and supporters will not be silenced by such acts of violence. #EndBJPsTripuraTerror pic.twitter.com/3k9DNcRafD — CPI(M) Kerala (@CPIMKerala) September 9, 2021

CPI(M) also took to its official Twitter handle and shared videos from the incident which shows the party offices being vandalised and burned. Also, many CPI(M) leaders were seen protesting outside the Gondachara police station demanding the arrest of the culprits. Also, a protest took place in Agartala as the party accuses Tripura BJP of attacking party offices and the houses of activists in Tripura.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: Twitter/PTI)