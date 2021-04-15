CPIM Urges Centre To Ban 'mass Congregations' & 'regulate Poll Rallies' Amid COVID Wave

s the election Commission consults all parties on p[oll campaigning amid COVID-19, CPI(M) on Thursday, has urged Centre to ban mass congregations, strictly implement social distancing in political rallies amid the second COVID-19 wave. In its statement, CPM has also urged the Centre to organize special trains for migrants, release all funds collected in the PM Cares and intensify mass vaccination. CPM also asked govt to provide people with direct cash transfers of Rs. 7500 per month and free distribution of food grains to all needy and vastly expand the MNREGA programme.

CPM demands ban on all mass congregations

Central Govt cannot abstain from its responsibility by blaming the people for not following the protocol, or, shifting the blame on to the state govts. It must immediately ban mass congregations of all hues;https://t.co/gCW2oArQqy — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 15, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, CPM member Md Salim said, "We have decided that we will not hold large rallies ahead of the remaining phases of elections. We will lay stress on door-to-door campaign, campaign through social media and small street corners. Door-to-door campaigns and street corners would be held following proper Covid-19 protocols". This will mean that CPM will not campaign for the remaining three poll phases via rallies and roadshows.

Bengal rallies flout COVID norms

With BJP, Trinamool and the Congress-Left alliance entangled in battle for Bengal, top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury are holding massive rallies and roadshows across the state. Visuals shared by these leaders show massive crowds flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks, cheering as the nation battles a second COVID-19 wave. With experts expressing concern over the lack of any social distancing in these rallies, many have criticised these politicians for sending the wrong message amid a pandemic.

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has called an all-party meeting on April 16 to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission for the remaining phases of the West Bengal polls. Reportedly, all political parties in the state have been asked to send only one representative each for the meeting which is likely to witness discussion related to campaigning. Moreover, ECI rejected the speculation of clubbing the 6th, 7th and 8th phases of the WB Assembly election. At present, there are 32,621 active novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal while 5,87,037 patients have been discharged besides 10,458 fatalities.