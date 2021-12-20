CPI(M) Urges Pralhad Joshi To Chair Meeting With All Oppn Parties Over Suspension Of 5 MPs

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has written a letter to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requesting him to chair a meeting of all Opposition parties. In his letter, he has urged Joshi to include other Opposition parties apart from only five parties whose parliamentarians were suspended from the House.

The CPI (M) MP has asserted that it is "unfortunate" that talks with the Opposition have been delayed even after three weeks of suspension. He expressed that the meeting between the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the floor leaders of the suspended MPs' parties is still "not sincere".

Elamaram Kareem urges Centre to convene meeting with all Oppn parties

"I am in receipt of your letter dated December 19, regarding the meeting of Floor Leaders of parties whose Members have been suspended in Rajya Sabha. It a quite unfortunate that the government has delayed such talks with the apparition earn after 3 weeks of the suspension. Even in Now, the action of the government is not sincere as the meeting is meant for only the floor leaders of the suspended MP's parties," Kareem said in his letter

Elamaram Kareem has asserted that all parties should be involved since they are taking a unified stand on the suspension of MPs issue. He further claimed that the Opposition parties have been urging the Chairman and the government to hold a meeting to resolve the issue. He also alleged that the government has instead delayed it.

"As you are well aware that the entire opposition has been taking a unified stand on this suspension issue. All the opposition parties together requested the Chairman and the government to hold such a meeting to resolve the stellate from day one onwards. It is the government who delayed it and the current decision of inviting only a section of the opposition party leaders for the meeting is completely unfair and unacceptable. If the government is sincere in resolving this issue, I would request you to convene the meeting of all the opposition parties instead of calling only five parties from it," the letter added

Elamaram Kareen, Leader of CPI (M) Group in Rajya Sabha, writes to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to convene a meeting of all Opposition parties instead of calling only five parties whose MPs were suspended from the House pic.twitter.com/3JfpOnLd9F — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha

As many as 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on November 29 for the remainder of the winter session of the Parliament for their "unruly" behaviour and "attacking" secretariat staff inside the House on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said they respect the sentiment of members, but they also have seen the way lady marshals were "insulted and attacked" in this House. Goyal has demanded that the suspended MPs should apologise.