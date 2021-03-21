CPI(M) Weighs In On Demand For Anil Deshmukh's Ouster, Passes Buck To CM Uddhav Thackeray

Weighing in on the demand for Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's ouster, CPI(M) on Saturday passed the buck to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Speaking to the media, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury backed the view that the Chief Minister is competent to take a call on whether action needs to be taken against Deshmukh. This comes a day after ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer as Home Guards Commandant General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister has announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury remarked, "In any state or the Centre, the head of the government is either the Prime Minister at the Centre or the Chief Minister. If there are allegations against any Minister of the Cabinet, it is for the head to decide on the basis of whatever information they can gather what action should be taken. So, Mr. Pawar has correctly said that it is up to the Chief Minister." READ | Raj Thackeray corners Anil Deshmukh; wants Central probe against Maha HM & Vaze's masters

Sharad Pawar recommends probe

Earlier in the day, NCP president Sharad Pawar addressed a press briefing seeking to address the Maha Vikas Aghadi's stance on Singh's letter. While conceding that the allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister are serious, he claimed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner had not mentioned anything about the actual money collected and handed over to Deshmukh or staff. Moreover, he highlighted that these allegations came to the fore only after Singh was transferred to a "less important" department.

Maintaining that Thackeray will decide on whether Deshmukh will continue in the Cabinet, Pawar also asserted that this controversy will not have an impact on the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. He also suggested that retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro can probe the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner's accusations. In a debatable claim, the NCP president contended that neither Thackeray nor Deshmukh were responsible for the reinstatement of Vaze in the police force last year.