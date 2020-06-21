CPI(ML) Calls For Unity On 22 June To Pay Respect To Martyrs, Condemns PM's Statement

On 22 June across India, CPI(ML) will observe a day of mourning and respect for the fallen soldiers during India-China violent standoff. After representatives of CPI(ML) took part in the All-Party meeting presided over by PM Narendra Modi, opposition parties have come together to question the government over its statements on India-China standoff at Galwan valley, Ladakh.

The opposition claims that the changing statements clearly show that the Government of keeping the country under dark.

In a statement issued by CPI(ML), it has been stated that "By keeping the country in the dark about the entire China-India standoff along the LAC in the Ladakh region and claiming 'all is well' even after twenty Indian soldiers sacrificed their all, several got injured and ten got released from Chinese captivity reportedly after hectic negotiations, the Modi government is landing us in a major foreign policy crisis just when the country is reeling under the twin blows of Covid19 and economic disruption and decline aggravated by the lockdown."

CPI(ML) also goes to the extent of criticising PM Modi of playing politics over the death of twenty Indian army personnel for vote gain. They claim that special mention of troops from Bihar who gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation's shows the attempt to gain advantage during upcoming Bihar polls.

"It is also shameful that PM Modi has started projecting the LAC clash and the death of the Indian soldiers as a matter of pride for Bihar because the troops belonged to the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment. With only a few months left for Bihar elections and BJP having already launched its election campaign through Amit Shah's digital rally, it is not difficult to understand why Modi has now begun to project the Indian Army on regional lines," the statement added.

Protesting against the non-clarity of Indian stand over border issues with China and alleging that the Indian government is trying to hide facts, 22 June will be observed across India as a day of mourning and also will pay tributes to our Martyrs. It will also show solidarity with martyrs' families during their terrible loss.

