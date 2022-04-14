CPI(M)'s D Raja Backs Sharad Pawar's Third Front Remark; 'Congress Will Overcome Turmoil'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary D Raja, on April 14, backed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's statement that the third front without Congress is not possible. Speaking to ANI, D Raja has called upon all 'democratic secular parties and forces' to come together and forge an anti-BJP front. He stated that Congress is the oldest party and the party should 'do some serious introspect' on what is going on.

"All democratic secular parties and forces should come together and put up a collective fight against BJP & RSS. All efforts must be made how to bring everyone together. To fight BJP and RSS combined to save the country and Constitution. Congress is the oldest political party, which has its presence all over the country," D Raja told ANI.

The CPI(M) general secretary added that Congress has a role to play and the party should also understand this. He explained, "Congress should do some serious introspect on what is going on inside and outside the party. Congress will overcome turmoil and will then play its role."

Sharad Pawar on alliance against BJP & RSS

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, while speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, said that Congress is the second-largest party in the country. "The Third Front is not possible without Congress. It is still the second biggest party in the country that is why it is important to take them along," he elaborated.

It is to be noted here that several Opposition leaders; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have called for the opposition parties' unity for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, in the month of March, NCP supremo Pawar threw his weight behind Banerjee's appeal for the opposition parties to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Pawar's statement came after CPI(M) announced that it will not form a national alliance with Congress. After the majority of CPI(M) members resolved not to form any kind of alliance with the Indian National Congress earlier in the 23rd CPIM Congress meeting, Congress leader PJ Kurien stated that the CPI(M) would be unable to fight an election on its own.

The former Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha had said, ""How can they fight alone? How can they fight without Congress? We lost the election in Uttar Pradesh but we have a presence in many states. CPI(M) fighting elections alone is impossible. It's an unrealistic approach."

It is pertinent to mention here that CPIM and Congress are rivals in Kerala politics. Several CPI(M) leaders have aligned with the decision of not joining Congress at the national level. However, the party has allowed for the state units to make decisions based on regional political requirements.

