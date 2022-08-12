CPI(M)'s KT Jaleel Runs Down Indian Army In Controversial Post; Calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'

Former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel has stirred controversy through his post, wherein he not only criticised the Indian Army but also called the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as "Azad Kashmir". In his post shared on his Facebook, KT Jaleel said that the people of Kashmir have forgotten to laugh as the Indian army soldiers are everywhere in J&K.

"Kashmir's face is not bright enough. Soldiers with guns everywhere. Policemen also have guns slung over their shoulders. Army green has been the colour of Kashmir for decades. Armed soldiers can be seen every hundred meters along the road. There was no sadness on the faces of the common people. It seems that Kashmiris have become a people who have forgotten to laugh," KT Jaleel said in his post on Facebook. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Jaleel added, "The anger on the second Modi government for cutting Kashmir into three can be read from the expression of the people. The feeling of alienation is deeply rooted in the Kashmiri heart."

The former Kerala Minister, in the post, also called Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) "Azad Kashmir". "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir'," he said.

#BREAKING | Former Kerala Minister KT Jaleel runs down Indian Army in a controversial post; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/DfrS1wnzEQ — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2022

KT Jaleel edits post after Republic newsbreak

Minutes after Republic TV's newsbreak on how the CPIM MLA referred to PoK as "Azad Kashmir" in his Facebook post, KT Jaleel has now edited his post by replacing "Azad Kashmir" with "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir".

#BREAKING | After Republic newsbreak; KT Jaleel edits his controversial post, changes 'Azad Kashmir' to 'PoK'. Tune in to watch here -https://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/atneB61LcA — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2022

Speaking to Republic over KT Jaleel's post, BJP Kerala leader Sandeep Varier said, "I don’t feel shocked because he was a former member of SIMI. He then joined Muslim League and from there he joined the Left party, so this is not shocking for any Keralite. He will definitely support Pakistan and he will call ‘Azad Kashmir’."

Adding further he said, "But the most unfortunate thing is when the Indian Parliament unanimously adopted a resolution in 1994 that Pak-occupied Kashmir is an integral part of India and it should be brought back, how can a representative of the Kerala Assembly and a former minister take a such stand? He should be booked under UAPA and should be arrested immediately."

It is pertinent to mention that Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case has accused KT Jaleel of indulging in anti-national activities in connection with the case concerned.