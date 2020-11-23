CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury Questions Centre's Stance On Reservation Policy Post NEP Omission

On Monday, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking clarity on the National Education Policy's stance on the reservation policy. Approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, NEP 2020 envisages widespread reforms in school and higher education. Recalling that his party opposed NEP 2020 right from the beginning, Yechury alleged that it was being implemented in different parts of the country in a piecemeal manner without Parliamentary approval. The letter added, "This is creating grave uncertainties and confusion about the actual direction proposed for the Indian Education system under this new policy, by your government".

Thereafter, he expressed concern that the NEP does not make any mention of reservation for SC, ST, OBC communities for admissions or for appointments to teaching and non-teaching positions. Highlighting that even the word 'reservation' does not find a place in the policy document, he questioned whether this act of omission was deliberate. According to the CPI(M) leader, the intention might be "to reverse many decades of efforts to integrate quality, quantity and equity in the Indian Education system".

Does NEP 2020 seek to end the policy of reservations for SC, ST, OBC and disabled in educational institutions?

If not, could you please clarify as to why NEP 2020 does not contain any mention of reservations?https://t.co/RIXV7Xyn9P pic.twitter.com/SRZsY3Xfxj — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 23, 2020

NEP's focus on SC, SC & OBC communities

While it is true that the reservation policy is not explicitly discussed in NEP 2020, Section 6 clearly outlines the focus on students belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities. It read, "A multiplicity of factors, including lack of access to quality schools, poverty, social mores & customs, and language have had a detrimental effect on rates of enrolment and retention among the Scheduled Castes. Bridging these gaps in access, participation, and learning outcomes of children belonging to Scheduled Castes will continue to be one of the major goals. Also, the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) which have been identified on the basis of historically being socially and educationally backward also need special focus."

"Tribal communities and children from Scheduled Tribes also face disadvantages at multiple levels due to various historical and geographical factors. Children from tribal communities often find their school education irrelevant and foreign to their lives, both culturally and academically. While several programmatic interventions to uplift children from tribal communities are currently in place, and will continue to be pursued, special mechanisms need to be made to ensure that children belonging to tribal communities receive the benefits of these interventions," the NEP further mentioned.

