CPIM's Yechury Attacks Centre Over Failure In 'seamless Evacuation' Of Indians From Kabul

Speaking at a presser in Coimbatore, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury targeted the Government of India regarding the ongoing insurgency in Kabul. Yechury stated that the Union Government has failed to protect Indians in Kabul, Afghanistan. He also mentioned how the External Affairs Ministry was silent on the matters of the Taliban and called it communal polarisation.

Yechury says Americans should not have gone to Afghanistan, Vietnam

While being asked to turn his attention to the Afghan situation, CMI(M) general secretary, Yechury focused on the fact that India had isolated from the whole world in concerns regarded the now- Taliban infested country. Yechury stated, "Look at Afghanistan's neighbours, Iran, Uzbekistan, Russia, China. They have already recognised a simple truth that the Taliban is now under control. You had to deal with the Taliban so they are all dealing. Where is the government of India? We are the ones who gave Afghanistan the maximum aid for development. Even the US recognises India's huge contributions to Afghanistan. He also claimed that the world must understand that the US should not have gone to Afghanistan in the first place. He added, "They should also have not gone to Vietnam!"

Raises concern on Indian's stuck in Afghanistan

Yechury while narrating his take on the evacuation process of the Indians stuck in Afghanistan questioned the MEA for not mentioning a word on the Taliban in its statement."It is very obvious what they are up to and that is communal polarisation, the CPI(M) secretary asserted.



He added, "It is a matter of real concern. It is something that we should have planned and done much earlier when it was evident what was happening. Many countries had already evacuated but what were we doing? That is one answer that we also want from the Government of India. It was evident what was going to happen so why weren't proactive steps taken by the government to ensure a seamless evacuation process."

(Image Credits - PTI)