CPI's Binoy Viswam Writes To PM Modi, Cries Foul Over Rejection Of Kerala's R-Day Tableau

Expressing shock over rejection of Kerala's tableau based on the greatness of Sree Narayana Guru for the Republic Day Parade, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote to PM Modi and called Centre's decision as political discrimination. The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that this was an insult to the legacy of Sree Narayana Guru. Viswam urged PM Modi to intervene in the matter and reconsider the Kerala govt's proposal.

Earlier on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reacted to politics on the Republic Day tableau and clarified that PM Modi-led Centre does not decide on the tableaux. While reacting to the row, she delivered a message to stop seeing bad politics in a display that celebrates India.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi over Kerala's Tableau Rejection

"The rejection of the Kerala State tableau for the Republic Day Parade that celebrated the greatness of Sree Narayana Guru is extremely shocking and highly condemnable. The decision is not only an insult to the legacy of Sree Narayana Guru but also reeks of political partisanship", he said in the letter.

In his letter, CPI(M) leader further stated that Sree Narayana Guru was one of the greatest social reformers India has ever seen. Having dedicated his entire life to rid society of the evils of the caste system and working towards the upliftment of all people, Sree Narayana Guru's teachings continue to hold great value and relevance in today's society. For the government to reject a tribute to Sree Narayana Guru and instead suggest that another personality be depicted, showcases the hypocrisy and hollow appreciation of the ruling establishment towards this great social reformer.

'BJP-led States Tableaus selected': Binoy Viswam

Viswam further accused the BJP government of using Sree Narayana Guru's name during elections for seeking political gains but insulting his legacy on the national front. Citing govt's excuse for unsatisfactory and political biases, the CPI leader stated that the tableaus of the BJP-led states are only selected. He urged PM Modi to intervene in the matter.

"Leaders of BJP waste no time invoking Sree Narayana Guru's name when seeking electoral gains but when the time comes to honour his legacy on the national stage, a convenient excuse is put forward. The official response by the Government that a selection committee of "prominent persons" make these decisions and the government plays no role in the same is unsatisfactory as the selections clearly show a bias in favour of states lead by BJP governments as 8 out of 12 State Tableaus selected are from BJP ruled states. In light of this, I ask you to intervene in the same and reconsider the Kerala Government's proposal to honour Sree Narayana Guru via the State Tableaux in the ensuing Republic Day Parade", said Binoy Viswam.

Republic Day tableau Controversy

Earlier on January 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude the state's tableau, which was set to highlight contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary year.

The Kerala government on Friday protested against the Centre’s decision denying permission to the State’s tableau depicting social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Similarly, on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to PM Modi expressing his 'deep disappointment' at the state being deprived of the opportunity to participate in the celebrations to be held on January 26 in New Delhi.