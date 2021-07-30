CPI's D Raja Justifies Presence At Left-China Meet, Says 'Was There To Convey Good Wishes'

After attending the centenary event of the Xi Jinping-led Communist Party of China (CPC), General Secretary of the Communist Party of India on Friday came forward to justify his presence with 'many others were present in the event as well'. Listing down the name of the leaders belonging to different parties, the leader of the left party asserted that it was a 'special occasion' and he along with the others just wanted to convey their 'good wishes'.

Besides, D Raja, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also participated in the event, which was organized virtually. Other political leaders who took part in the event were Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP DNV Senthilkumar and G Devarajan, Secretary of Central Committee of the All India Forward Bloc.

"It was the centenary of the party. They were celebrating and they wanted us to be a part of the celebration. We joined to convey our good wishes for their success in the future, and that is about it," D Raja told Republic in his justification.

Rajya Sabha MP says 'Left never associated with India'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha stated that the Left parties were never able to associate themselves with India. Reminiscing the old times, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, "In 1962, the Communists in India supported the Chinese, spied for them, got arrested, and even raised slogans for them." He added, "It was expected for the parties to change in the present scenario, but instead of changing, their inclination towards the Chinese have come to an extent where they are attending meetings, in spite of all that happened with our soldiers in the Galwan valley." He concluded that the left is still 'anti-national'.

Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong said that more than 600 political parties and political organizations from over 170 countries have sent 1500-plus congratulatory messages and letters on the CPC's centenary, including the CPIM, CPI, and the All India Forward Bloc.

The left brigade is conveying congratulatory messages to the CPC even as China continues to act as an adversary to India even after the Galvan valley violent faceoff which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel including a commanding rank officer. The Chinese Army also suffered 43 casualties in the Galwan valley clash, however, China has refused to reveal the official toll. The Chinese envoy - who spoke on the Galwan valley incident during the event - said that the frontier troops of both countries have disengaged in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Lake areas.