CPI's D Raja Labels Kanhaiya Kumar As 'not Truthful, Straightforward' For Joining Congress

CPI General Secretary D Raja criticised Kanhaiya Kumar for his hypocrisy after the latter joined Congress on Tuesday along with Jignesh Mevani. The former JNU students' union President, during his induction into the party, called Congress 'a sinking ship'. Calling out Kanhaiya for his decision to join the Congress, D Raja maintained that CPI existed even before Kanhaiya had joined and the party would continue to succeed even after his expulsion.

As the turmoil in Congress across the pan-India level continue to persist, in a recent development Kanhaiya Kumar was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. CPI General Secretary D Raja, while turning his attention to the same, said, "He (Kanhaiya Kumar) has expelled himself from my party. CPI has been fighting for a caste-less, class-less society. He must be having some personal ambitions & aspirations. It shows that he has no faith in communist and working-class ideology."

D Raja went on to state that the CPI existed even before Kanhaiya had joined and that the party would go on to succeed even after his expulsion. Raja added, "The party will not end with him. Our party is for selfless struggle and sacrifices. He (Kanhaiya Kumar) was not straightforward and truthful to my party."

Kanhaiya Kumar refers to Congress as a 'sinking ship' that needs to be saved

Ex- CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar post his induction in the Congress attended a press conference. During the briefing, however, Kanhaiya Kumar ended up referring the Congress as a 'sinking ship', opining that if a "big ship like Congress will not be saved then small boats (other opposition parties) will also sink." Kanhaiya Kumar while opening up on why he joined the Congress said, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasizing on 'democratic'. Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress."

Kanhaiya Kumar was a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) national executive, a top decision-making body of the party, while Mevani is an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

Kanhaiya, a former JNU student union president, had contested against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections but lost despite a high profile campaign. Since then he has maintained a low profile. On the other hand, Mevani had won from the reserved Vadgam Assembly seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress did not field its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency.

(Image Credits - PTI/Twitter Surya HSG )