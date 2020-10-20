CPI's Sitaram Yechury Targets Centre On COVID-19 Response After PM Modi's Address

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address on Tuesday regarding the country's fight against COVID-19, Communist Party of India (CPI) attacked PM Modi saying the government must talk about economy and loss of jobs and distribution of ration among the poor citizens.

Secretary-General of CPI, Sitaram Yechury targeting PM Modi said, "He said his government tackled the pandemic correctly, but the reality is India stands number two with regards to Coronavirus cases, just behind America, when it comes to total caseload and deaths."

Yechury's statements come even as India's recovery rate is one of the highest in the world at 88.60% while the fatality rate is one of the lowest.

"I wanted the PM to speak about it as to how will we tackle the situation (increasing caseload and deaths), will there be more testing?" Yechury questioned.

However, it is important to note that India has conducted COVID-19 testing across the country in mission mode with over 10 lakh samples being tested on a daily basis. On Monday, 10,32,795 samples were tested in the country, taking the total count of COVID-19 tests to 9,61,16,771. India stands second in the world for the most number of COVID-19 tests in the world.

While wishing the people on the onset of the festive season, the prime minister advised everyone to take utmost precautions during festivals such as Navratri, Dasara, Chhath Puja, Diwali and Eid. He urged people to observe social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask. However, Yechury also slammed the government's move to relax lockdowns and opening up the country by saying that the government has opened up everything during festivals and upcoming Bihar election which might aggravate the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"It is right the wearing mask and social distancing is important, but you have given You have opened up everything during festivals, you have opened up everything during the election in Bihar even when election commission had said they would take utmost precaution that is also not happening," Yechury said.

India's fight against Covid-19

Yechury's criticism of the government comes even after the country has fared better against COVID-19 as compared to other advanced nations such as the US, the UK and other European nations. The daily caseload of COVID-19 has seen a substantial decrease from a daily caseload of above 95,000 infections to the figure dropping below 47,000 on Monday.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 75,97,063, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the number of active cases stands at 7,48,538 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated people stands at 67,33,329 while the death toll has reached 1,15,197. India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world at 88.60% while the fatality rate is one of the lowest. PM Modi has still urged people to not be complacent as the fight against the pandemic is still goes on until a potential vaccine is developed and available for masses. The prime minister assured the people that the several vaccines are in development while a few are in advanced stages and the government is taking efforts to make the vaccines available for all.

