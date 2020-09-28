'Suspended' CPM MP Ragesh Writes To President; Appeals To Him To Withdraw The 3 Farm Bills

CPM MP KK Ragesh on September 27 wrote a letter to President Ram Nath about the facts related to the incidents which occurred in Rajya Sabha over which he was suspended. He also accused Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh of practising 'extreme bias' as he suspended eight MPs from the opposition for their 'unruly behaviour'.

Ragesh said in the letter. "I would also like to put on record that the decision to suspend eight members by accusing "unruly behaviour," in the House, had stemmed out from extreme bias of the Hon'ble Deputy Chairman. The video footages of Rajya Sabha TV of 20 September 2020 prove that none of the reasons cited by the Hon'ble Chairman while suspending the members was matching the real facts."

CPM's Ragesh: 'Withdraw the 3 agricultural reform bills'

I have noticed that every motion raised by the opposition side was ignored by the Chairman by breaking the rules which disregarded the conventions of the Parliament and also undermined the constitution, said Ragesh. He appealed to the President to withdraw the 3 agricultural reform bills- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and also requested him not to append his signatures. Parliament in the recently concluded Monsson Session has passed the 3 farm reform bills and they have been approved by the President.

Opposition's protest in Rajya Sabha

12 Opposition parties move to no-confidence motion against Harivansh Narayan Singh as Rajya Sabha passed the farm bills. While opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. He then marched up to the well of the house and tore the rule book and ripped the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans against the Bills. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos.

(With ANI inputs)