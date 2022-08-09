CPM Slams Rajinikanth's 'political Meeting' With TN Guv; 'Raj Bhavan Not A Party Office'

The Communist Party (Marxist) on Tuesday objected to Rajinikanth's hour-long meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, during which they reportedly discussed politics at length. Nearly two years after giving up the idea of entering politics, actor Rajnikanth met Governor Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. While the exact reason for their meeting was not known, the actor confirmed discussing politics during the meeting.

Governor Ravi and Thiru. Rajinikanth, @rajinikanth had a delightful meeting today at Raj Bhavan, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/zQ3wj8VibS — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 8, 2022

"It is a courtesy call. We spoke for about 25 to 30 minutes. Most of the time, he was in north India. He loves Tamils very much and he has great regard for the hardworking nature of Tamils, their honesty and more importantly, the spirituality here has attracted him the most. The Governor said he was ready to work for Tamil Nadu which brings good to the State," Rajinikanth told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

Asked whether he discussed politics with Governor, Rajinikanth said, "Yes, we discussed politics. But I can't share the details with you now." Asked whether the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came up during the discussions, he said, "I can't speak about it."

'Governor's office turned into a political hall': CPI(M)

The south superstar was invited to the Raj Bhavan along with other notable personalities to celebrate 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The CPI(M) on Tuesday lashed out at Rajinikanth for discussing politics at the Governor's House.

"The Raj Bhavan is not a party office where political discussions can take place. A governor should not act as a representative of a party. What could they have discussed that could not be revealed to the media?" the party questioned.

Further hitting out at Governor Ravi, the CPI(M) said, "The governor's office has turned into a political hall. There seems like a rival alliance taking place against the elected government in the state. It is acceptable and against the state's welfare. How long are we going to tolerate this behavior of the governor who continues to act beyond the limits of his authority?"

Actor Rajinikanth, who was set to launch his own political party in 2020, shattered the expectations of his fans after he announced that he is not entering politics due to health reasons. Since then he has been keeping away from politics but has acted in a few films and is also signing new projects.