CPM's Hannan Mollah Backs US Meddling In Rahul Row, Says 'Democracy Crushed By Modi Govt'

The Left has welcomed the US intervention in the Rahul Gandhi disqualification case. CPIM's Hannan Mollah alleged that the BJP-led Centre is suppressing democracy and the world has all the right to put their views in respect to whatever is happening.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Hannan Mollah has backed the US intervention in the current Indian political scenario and said that democracy is being crushed in India by the Modi government.

Earlier US said they are monitoring Rahul Gandhi's case development

Talking exclusively to Republic over the statement given by US Department of State spokesperson Vedant Patel, Mollah said, "I don't see any foul in it because the world is not in a captive state like India. Democracy is being suppressed in India by the Modi government. An undeclared facism and emergency is going on in the country."

"All the rights of leaders and political parties are being trampled and the world is watching it. They are not lackeys of the Indian government. They have their point of view, they are seeing things and deciding on it," said the CPM leader.

Denying the claims of meddling by the US, the Indian communist politician responded that whatever is going on in India is not perfect. "Whatever is going on in connection with Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the parliament is a revengeful action and whatever is being done to the opposition leaders is an attack on a person's rights. It is a fascist action and nothing else," he said.

Earlier, the US Department of State Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US is watching the progress on Rahul Gandhi's case in court. He said, "We always stand for democratic principles and human rights including freedom of expression."

He even added that it is normal for the US to engage with the members of the opposition parties in any country with which they have a bilateral relation.

The intervention from America, days after Rahul Gandhi sought foreign intervention has triggered a massive political faceoff in the country. Notably, it was in London, where Rahul Gandhi had said earlier this month that so-called defenders of democracy, the USA and the European countries, seem to be just oblivious as a huge chunk of democratic model has come under darkness.