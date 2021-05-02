CPM's Prakash Karat Says 'significant Victory' As LDF Set For Historic Win In Kerala

Communist Party of India (Marxist) prominent leader Prakash Karat has lauded the people of Kerala as the LDF, led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, looks set for a comeback in Kerala as counting to the 140-seat assembly is underway. ANI quoted Prakash Karat who called the early lead by LDF in counting as a 'significant win' and also outlined that in the past 40 years no government has been re-elected for a second successive term in Kerala.

"This is a significant victory as in past 40 years no government has been re-elected for a second successive term. This shows people of Kerala have appreciated the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the way it tackled floods, COVID and pro-people development," said Prakash Karat.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is all set to script history as Pinarayi Vijayan's government is all set for victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections as counting to the 140-seat assembly is underway. Counting of votes began on Sunday to elect a new 140-member Kerala Assembly Election. Early trends indicate a lead for the ruling LDF. While senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is leading from Dharmadam constituency, BJP's E Sreedharan is leading in Palakkad.

If the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M) is elected to power, the reigning CM Pinarayi Vijayan will continue to remain in office and assume his second term.

What the LDF had promised?

The LDF-led by the CPM had released its poll manifesto on March 20, in which it promised to increase spending on social welfare, health and education. The Left Front has pledged to work towards modernization, free housing for the poor, enhanced social welfare pensions, improved public services, rapid re-skilling of unemployed youth and more.

The LDF would increase the monthly welfare pension from â‚¹1,600 to â‚¹2,500. An estimated 60 lakh persons would benefit. It would include homemakers in the expanded pension net. It promised 40 lakh new employment opportunities, a â‚¹5,000-crore coastal development package, welfare schemes for taxi and autorickshaw drivers, coir and agriculture workers, traditional seafaring fishers, toddy tappers and cashew workers. The manifesto has promised a 50% hike in farm wages and also emphasizes on the State's tourism potential.

As per the trends of the Election Commission of India at 2 pm, the LDF is leading on 83 seats while the UDF (United Democratic Front) is leading on 41 seats.

(Image Credits: Facebook-prakashkaratofficial/ANI/Twitter)