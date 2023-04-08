CR Kesavan, Former Congress Leader And Great-grandson Of C Rajagopalachari Joins BJP

Former Congress leader CR Kesavan, great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday. This move is being viewed as a major jolt for Congress as it comes after several other Congress leaders joined the BJP recently, including former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy and the son of Kerala's former CM, Anil Antony.

CR Kesavan resigned from Congress on February 23 after framing serious allegations against the party. While speaking to Republic after tendering his resignation, he said, "The decision has been taken on my terms. I believe that political parties should have a well-crafted vision to go forward and they should take constructive suggestions to get people's support. In my opinion, the approach of Congress party for a long period hasn't been concrete or coherent, and inconsistent."

He joined the BJP today in presence of General VK Singh and thanked the party for accepting him as a member. While briefing a press conference, he said, "I want to thank you for inducting me into the world's largest political party-BJP, especially on a day when our PM is in Tamil Nadu."

Who is CR Kesavan?

Former Congress leader CR Kesavan is the great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, who served as an Indian statesman, writer, lawyer, and independence activist. Rajagopalachari was also the last Governor-General of India.

CR Kesavan, who hails from the state of Tamil Nadu, joined the Congress party decade back in 2001. However, he resigned from the party due to his conflict with the values of his party. He also left the position of trustee in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.

During his tenure in Congress, he was given the opportunity to serve as the vice president of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur. He has also served as a national council member of the Indian Youth Congress, a member of the Prasar Bharati Board and as a national spokesperson of the Congress.