CR Patil Denies He Is In The Race To Be Gujarat's Next CM; 'will Support Delhi's Pick'

As Vijay Rupani on Saturday submitted his resignation to the Gujarat Governor, sources claimed that Nitin Patel would replace him as the Chief Minister. Souces further suggested that Pradipsinh Jadeja on the other hand will be appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Lok Sabha member and Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil whose name was also rumoured for the CM's post, refuted all claims.

Surat MP CR Patil while answering on speculation regarding being considered as a CM candidate straightaway denied. He said, "Today morning, Vijay Rupani had given his resignation. After that, obviously, there were a lot of rumours going on about the new CM. One such name coming up for a probable CM post is mine. I want to clarify that this is wrong." Patil confirmed from his side that he was not going to be the Chief Minister and maintained, "I will work closely with whoever is selected by Delhi leadership."

Gujarat BJP plans strategy; Other names that came up

The BJP on Saturday held a press conference in which it called the change of Chief Minister in Gujarat a 'routine reshuffle'. As per sources, Union Home Minister, and former BJP President Amit Shah will be in Ahmedabad for the change in guard. After the BJP decides on a name in the legislative meeting scheduled for Sunday, the new CM will take oath by September 17. The BJP will also be reshuffling the Gujarat cabinet. Five to six ministers are expected to be offloaded, of which Bhupendrasinh Chudasama is a probable name. More responsibility is expected to be given to RC Faldu.

As soon as ex-CM Vijay Rupani handed over his resignation, rumours regarding the next possible CM started making the rounds. In the race to become the next Chief Minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya were reportedly among the frontrunners. As per sources, the next CM will be a member of the Patidar community.

Vijay Rupani's resignation comes a little over a year before the assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat. He completed five years as Chief Minister before resigning.

Image Credits - ANI/PTI