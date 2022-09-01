Crackdown On D-Gang Intensifies, NIA Announces ₹25 Lakh Bounty On Dawood Ibrahim

In a big development, the NIA announced a cash reward on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his key associates in a bid to intensify efforts to bring them to book. While anyone who provides information pertaining to Dawood will get Rs.25 lakh, the corresponding bounty for Chhota Shakeel is Rs.20 lakh. On the other hand, the reward amount for Anees Ibrahim and Tiger Memon is Rs.15 lakh. All these terrorists are believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

As per the FIR registered by the NIA on February 3, Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network- D-Company that is involved in a number of criminal activities. This includes arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, the underworld crime syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, and unauthorized possession of assets for raising terror funds. Moreover, the central agency highlighted that D-Company is working in active collaboration with terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaeda.

Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in terrorism & Hawala network

Considered a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

Ibrahim is not just a fugitive for India, but also has been designated as a terrorist by the United States of America. The US has alleged that he shared smuggling routes with the terror outfit Al-Qaeda. According to the US authorities, he is involved in large-scale shipping of narcotics in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It is alleged that he was in touch with Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden. Reports suggest that he travelled to Afghanistan in the 1990s under the Taliban’s protection. Under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he has been officially declared a terrorist by India too.