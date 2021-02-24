Crackdown On SFJ Continues As YouTube Bans Outfit's Videos After Govt Of India's Complaint

The government of India intensified the crackdown on radical pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as it directed YouTube to ban multiple videos uploaded by the banned outfit. Video sharing platform YouTube banned videos uploaded by the SFJ after receiving a complaint from the GoI. The videos taken down by YouTube are ones that are provocative in nature including the pro-Khalistani SFJ asking the public to besiege the Parliament, display a portrait of Bhindranwale and others.

Here's a list of SFJ videos banned by YouTube

“Register Your Vote In Khalistan Referendum To Earn $21,000 Yearly” - SFJ To Punjab Farmers

SFJ Offers USD 25K Reward For Identifying Terror Delhi-Haryana Policemen

“Debt-To-Death" Trap – SFJ’s Special Hearing With UN On Punjab Farmers’ Issue

“Besiege Indian Parliament On Feb 01” SFJ To Punjab Farmers

SFJ Calls To Display Portrait Of Sant Bhindranwale During Farmers’ Tractor Rally

Earlier, in a bizarre & brazen move, pro-Khalistan radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to 'unilaterally declare independence' from India. After numerous attempts to hijack the ongoing farmers' protests to push their Khalistan agenda, SFJ has now written a letter to the leaders of the two Indian states asking them to declare independence from the Union of India citing exploitation of their resources. In a letter addressed to CM Mamata Banerjee and CM Uddhav Thackeray, SFJ called for the separation of the two states from India in order to 'safeguard the prosperity, ethnicity, identity, language, and culture of the Bengali and Marathi peoples from the Indian hegemony which denies diversity and imposes a historical homogeny'.

SFJ website banned in India

The crackdown on the pro-Khalistan radical outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) intensified as the Government of India banned the outfit's website just four days after it was launched. The SFJ website claiming to provide a platform for the Khalistan referendum was banned on the orders of the Department of Telecommunications. The website, which was launched by the pro-Khalistani outfit on February 10, 2021, asked the farmers to register to earn $21,000 annually while extending their support for the Khalistan referendum.

SFJ's attempts to hijack the farmers' protests

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and has organised protests outside Indian Missions in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab, as stated by the Centre in the Supreme Court. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Earlier, the SFJ also offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

