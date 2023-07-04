Cracks Emerge In Haryana Congress As LoP Hooda, Party Chief Skip Press Meet

The infighting in Haryana Congress has come to the fore with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading one camp of the Congress, and Randeep Surjewala, former union minister Kumari Selja, and Kiran Chaudhary joining hands on the other. On Tuesday, the anti-Hooda camp including Surjewala, Selja, and Kiran Chaudhary held a press briefing in Chandigarh. LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan remained missing during the press briefing, which is a clear indication Congress has split into two in the state.

While addressing the media in Chandigarh, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala diverted the question on cracks within the Congress in the state and said that party workers are working for the development of the youth of Haryana adding further that they all are concerned about the high unemployment rate among youths in the state. “We all are working together against the ill-prepared government of BJP-JJP. Congress is working on all fronts for Assembly elections in Haryana,” said Randeep Surjewala.

Kumari Selja abruptly leaves party meeting

Though the press conference was against BJP-JJP government and highlighted the common eligibility test (CET), Surjewala said that today the focus was to highlight the loopholes of the state government in Haryana.

Infighting among Haryana Congress has erupted just before the 2024 General and Haryana Assembly elections. Though Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in the state after the Lok Sabha elections, both camps are trying to show their strength in the state to lead the Congress during Assembly elections.

Around two weeks ago, Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria held a meeting where amid high drama, Kumari Selja left the meeting midway. Supporters of Selja started raising slogans and on the other side, supporters of Hooda also started raising slogans. While leaving the party meeting, Selja had said that in Congress all claim to be the chief minister.