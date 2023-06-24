Cracks Emerge Within Gujarat Congress As Leaders Accuse Colleagues Of Being Self-serving

After Rajasthan, Congress is now battling an internal conflict in Gujarat. Weeks after Congress got a new president for Gujarat, two MLAs of the party have written to him saying several leaders of the party are creating havoc for the party in the state and are "misleading the high command" in Delhi. Gyasuddin Shaikh, a former member of the Gujarat legislative assembly from Dariapur, and Imran Khedawala, MLA from Jamalpur Khaida constituency, have written to Shaktisinh Gohil, who took over as president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Gujarat earlier this month accusing their colleagues of working to dismantle the Congress in the state.

Sources say the Gujarat Congress chief met the MLAs on Saturday morning in a bid to resolve the issues. "We have been assured there will be action taken and there will be systemic change in the party at the state level," Gyasuddin Sheikh said.

Other sources in the Congress, on condition of anonymity, said leaders in the state are fighting with each other rather than the BJP and "some leaders act like spies of the BJP." "They don't want betterment of Congress, they just want betterment of either themselves or the ruling party," another Congress leader who was present at the meeting said.