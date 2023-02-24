Cracks In Chhattisgarh Congress? TS Deo's CM Post Desire A Challenge To Baghel

Amid the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan Congress, the party is likely to face another challenge in Chhattisgarh after the state Health Minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister of the state. In what revealed cracks in Chattisgarh Congress, Deo said, “If I will get a chance, I would like to become the Chief Minister of the state and work for the public.”

“Everyone wants to become the Chief Minsiter. My face was also there for the post. If I will get a chance, I will also become the Chief Minister and work for the people of the state,” Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Referring to the selection of the prime ministerial face in upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, he said, “For the Prime Minister face, I think the choice depends on which party has a more national-level presence.”

The Chhattisgarh Congress leader’s comments came at a time when the party is already facing a crisis in Rajasthan. The ongoing infighting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot has already caused a massive stir within the party in the state. Rajasthan is also scheduled to go to the polls by the end of the year.

Infighting in Chhattisgarh?

After the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had at least four contenders – Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant after Congress won 68 seats in the 90-member state Assembly.

The infighting began when the party narrowed down to the names of TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel for the chief ministerial post. However, Rahul Gandhi selected Baghel for the post with many believing that the party agreed will to make both the leaders happy by dividing the five year tenure between the two.

Following this, the tussle between Baghel and Deo came to the limelight in June 2021 when Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as the Chief Minister of the state. However, Deo had to back down after the top leadership of the party convinced him.