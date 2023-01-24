Cracks In Karnataka BJP? Madhuswamy Asks Party Leaders To 'be Aggressive'; Bommai Retorts

Amid a face-off between BJP and Congress ahead of upcoming assembly elections, Karnataka law minister JC Madhuswamy expressed his displeasure on party leaders for not responding aggressively to Opposition's allegations. The Minister called on party leaders asking them to be "aggressive" in their political response rather than being 'mute spectators'. In response to his colleague, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that Madhuswamy start speaking aggressively first. This war of words has raised questions and hints at whether there is a divide within the ruling party.

BJP vs BJP in Karnataka

While addressing a public rally, Madhuswamy asked BJP leaders to react aggressively against the Opposition’s charges and shut them up by telling the work done by them in the state. "We (BJP) have to make efforts to bring our government back. It is unfortunate that we have become mute spectators. We keep asking ourselves questions but we haven't started questioning others (opponents). The other day in Bengaluru I was telling party leaders to be aggressive. Start telling them what you have done then only they will shut up. If we keep quiet, they will keep playing and that will be considered truth.''

Following this, CM Basavaraj Bommai stated, "Let him start first, he must start attacking aggressively as he does in the Vidhana Soudha too... Already, several Ministers have started it," said Karnataka CM.

Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A Hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.