Cracks In Karnataka Congress? DK Shivakumar Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Feud With Siddaramaiah

In a recent development, there has apparently developed cracks in the Karnataka Congress. As per the latest scoop of the Siddaramaiah and the DK Shivakumar factions in the Congress state wing, the latter has reached the national capital to meet the top brass of the party and address its issues. According to rumours, the two factions are at loggerheads for the chief ministerial face for the assembly elections, which is less than two years away.

DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah

According to party sources, ever since DK Shivakumar took oath as the Karnataka Congress president, there have been conflicts within the party over who will be the party's chief ministerial candidate, with cadres and MLAs divided between the DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps. The differences in the two camps came out in the open when party leader Zameer Ahmad on Sunday referred to Siddaramaiah as the 'future Chief Minister of Karnataka'. He said, "I don't want to say Siddaramaiah is the past chief minister. I want to say that he is the future Chief Minister. That's what the feeling of the people is."

This did not go unnoticed, and the face of the opposite camp, DK Shivakumar himself came forward to react to this. He stated, "Zameer has also in the past been cautioned against making such statements at this point in time."

Having said that, he asserted that the decision of the chief ministerial candidate is the party's collective decision. He added that a person cannot be portrayed as the party's chief ministerial face until and unless a formal announcement comes from the central leadership of the party.

Reiterating the same, the central leadership suggested the party members to concentrate on winning the 2023 assembly elections instead of the Chief Ministerial face.

Sonia Gandhi calls AICC meeting on June 24

Keeping all this in mind, the All India Congress Committee has scheduled a virtual meeting on June 24. Called by interim president Sonia Gandhi, the meeting will have in attendance, PCC Presidents, General Secretaries, and in-charges of states of the party. The discussion, as per reports, will mainly be confined to the present political situation in the different states in the country, and the party's response to it.

