Cracks In MVA? Miffed Over Portfolio, Congress Minister To Take A Big Decision On Jan 10

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, January 9, Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar stated that he would take a big decision on Friday. This comes in the wake of his skipping both Tuesday's Cabinet meeting as well as the special Assembly session. While he is yet to formally take charge of his Ministry, it is speculated that he is unhappy with the portfolios allocated to him.

Currently, Wadettiwar holds the Other Backward Classes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare, Khar Land Development and Earthquake Rehabilitation portfolios.

Read: Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Maha Vikas Aghadi Wins In 4 Districts, BJP Loses Nagpur

Cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution woes

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and the CM's son Aaditya Thackeray. This led to considerable unease in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

On one hand, MLAs who missed out on a Cabinet berth expressed their displeasure. This included legislators such as NCP’s Prakash Solanke and Congress' Kailash Gorantyal who threatened to resign from their posts. Meanwhile, some of the Ministers are reportedly unhappy over not getting their desired portfolios. For instance, Energy Minister Nitin Raut was allegedly eyeing the portfolios assigned to Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat. Senior Sena MLA Abdul Sattar is another Minister who is miffed over getting just a Minister of State position.

Read: Congress Attempts Damage Control As MLAs Upset Over Portfolio Allocation In Maharashtra

NCP- the biggest winner

As per sources, there is also a growing feeling in the Sena and Congress camp that the NCP has walked away with not only the highest number of portfolios but also the most important ones. The Sena, for example, had to cede the Home portfolio as well. Even the crucial Finance portfolio has been bagged by NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Read: Sharad Pawar-led NCP Gets Most Of 'plum' Portfolios In Thackeray-led Maharashtra Govt

Designated as Guardian Minister

Wadettiwar is a 4 term MLA who was earlier a part of the Shiv Sena. He was nominated as the leader of opposition in the previous Maharashtra Assembly after Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil joined BJP. On Wednesday, he was designated as the Guardian minister for Chandrapur district.

Read: Uddhav Powerless? Nephew Ajit Reveals Sharad Pawar Calling Shots On Portfolio Allocation