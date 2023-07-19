Cracks In Opposition's I.N.D.I.A? Nitish Not On Same Page With Rahul

Just a few hours after the multi-party anti-BJP coalition of 26 political parties decided to name its front I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, sources claimed that the Opposition stands divided over the name that came out of the significant tie-up between the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18. It has been learnt that soon after the name was proposed, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised objection to the name “I.N.D.I.A” and seemed dissatisfied over the decision.

Sources have revealed that Nitish Kumar, who hosted the first Opposition meet in Patna, remained displeased over the name as he could not come to a consensus with the Congress and TMC over the reasons given to name the Opposition alliance as I.N.D.I.A. In fact, the Bihar Chief Minister reportedly left the meeting early and deliberately skipped the press conference held after the meet that took place on Tuesday, July 18, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

However, the Congress party did not react much on Nitish's absence from the press conference when repeatedly asked and maintained that the Bihar Chief Minister had to leave early as he had some prior commitments.

I.N.D.I.A: What’s in the name?

With the conclusion of the Day 2 of the meeting of 26 Opposition parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the anti-BJP front will be known as I.N.D.I.A, following which Congress scion Rahul Gandhi said that the 2024 general elections will a "Modi versus I.N.D.I.A" battle. Soon after Kharge’s announcement, speculations were being raised on the name making political spectators curious to understand the motive behind it.

While, some said that Mamata Banerjee suggested the name of the Opposition front, some claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the one behind naming the organisation. However, it was later reported that Rahul Gandhi came up with the nomenclature, while TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee suggested the "I.N.D.I.A" name and Rahul Gandhi agreed to it.

The ‘D’ confusion?

As the Opposition was all set to launch its united battle against the saffron camp in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a massive confusion emerged over the “D” in “I.N.D.I.A”. Interestingly, doubts over the name’s nomenclature emerged after NCP chief took to Twitter and defined the name of the entity formed.

“United We stand with I - Indian N - National D - Democratic I - Inclusive A – Alliance,” Sharad Pawar tweeted with the hashtag #SaveDemocracy. However, a few minutes later, the veteran leader edited the tweet replaced D in I.N.D.I.A for ‘Developmental’.