Cracks In Opposition? Sharad Pawar Now Criticises Move To Question PM Modi’s Degree

Days after Sharad Pawar for dismissing the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for probing the Adani row, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Sunday, slammed those demanding educational qualification certificates of various political leaders. Terming the debate as a ‘time waste’, Pawar stated that we need to focus on more critical issues that our country is facing today.

Pawar’s statement came in criticism of Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray who have been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show proof of his educational qualifications.

“Today, the college degree question is being asked often. What is your degree, what is my degree? Are these political issues?" Pawar said, adding, “Criticise Centre on unemployment, law and order, inflation. See other critical matters. We need discussions on them.”

Pawar’s criticism came in response to the recent Gujarat High Court’s order, according to which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was fined Rs 25,000 for filing a petition in the court demanding proof of PM Modi’s educational qualifications while the information is already present in the public domain.

Notably, giving out a strong remark while delivering the verdict, Justice Vaishnav said, “The insistence of Arvind Kejriwal to get the educational degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through RTI route, when the same is already available in the public domain, creates doubt on Kejriwal's bonafide and motive. Arvind Kejriwal doubtlessly used an appeal against him to kickstart and trigger a controversy not falling within the purview of the RTI Act for the objects and purpose this court need not go into.”

Cracks in united Opposition?

In a mere gap of a few hours, Sharad Pawar was seen having difference a difference in opinion with the Opposition parties. The NCP chief on Saturday, strongly opposed the Opposition’s demand for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Clarifying his thoughts, the NCP chief said, “My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth.”