Cracks Widen Within Congress As Leaders Disagree With Top Brass On Bengal Poll Strategy

As Congress continues to remain in a turmoil of rebellion, another setback has kicked in with a certain group of leaders rejecting the poll strategy of the party's top brasses for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. As per sources, in a meeting on Tuesday to decide the poll strategy for the West Bengal elections, Congress' top brass decided on allying with the ruling TMC party in the state. However, sources added that a certain group of leaders have clearly shunned the prospects of fighting the polls along with the third front.

The development comes just as all parties gear up for the state assembly elections which are due in April-May 2021. Fighting for the West Bengal Assembly comprising of 294 seats, the BJP has already upped its ante with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing a visit to the state separately every month till polls.

Sibal's remarks spark debate

The infighting within Congress has also erupted at a time when the cracks within the oldest party of India continue to widen. Owing to the rising dissent against the party leadership, interim chief Sonia Gandhi had called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, which was cancelled just half an hour before the scheduled time. The recent outburst in the Congress has been due to veteran leader Kapil Sibal's remarks with respect to the loss in Bihar polls.

Kapil Sibal, one of the 23 Congress leaders who had earlier written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding reforms in the party, has sought a fresh introspection after its defeat in Bihar. However, he came under fire from fellow Congress leaders for discussing the party’s 'internal matters' in public. From Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, Congress leaders have targeted Sibal for seeking introspection in the party after its defeat.

Dissenting letter by 23 Congress leaders

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened.

