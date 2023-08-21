Creamy Layer Hike To Rs 10L, 100-Yard Plots For SC & OBC: Cong's Poll Promises In Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda laid out an array of poll promises in Hisar for the next year's Assembly elections, positioning Congress as the sole credible option to govern the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Hisar, Hooda declared that the people of Haryana are poised to oust the "non-performing" BJP-JJP government in the forthcoming polls. He asserted that the Congress, as the principal opposition party in the state, stands as the only viable alternative.

Detailing the poll promises, the Congress leader affirmed that, if elected, the party would raise the elderly pension to Rs 6,000 per month - nearly double the present amount. "Jo hum kehete hai, wo hum karenge (What we say, we will fulfill). After our government takes office, we will increase the pension for the elderly, ensuring they receive Rs 6,000 monthly," he assured.

"Today, nobody cooks on wood, everyone is using the gas cylinder," he said, adding that Congress would cap the price of a cylinder to Rs 500. "During our regime, we gave 3,82,000 100-yard plots and constructed thousands of houses, but they stopped it. When our government will be formed, we will again give 100 yards to Dalits and backwards," the former CM said.

#WATCH | Hisar: Former Haryana CM & Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, "After the formation of our govt in the state, we will increase the pension of the elderly, they will get Rs 6000 per month. Gas cylinders will be given for Rs 500. Plots of 100 yards will be given to… pic.twitter.com/F1af2Obre5 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Creamy layer of the backward class will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh: Congress

Enumerating a series of pledges, Hooda underlined that the creamy layer threshold of the backward class would be raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, artisans would have access to loans at interest rates of less than 5 per cent. A promise of 2 lakh permanent jobs for the youth, the implementation of an old pension scheme for employees, and a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) were among the other assurances. The Congress leader also noted the plan to offer 300 units of free electricity to economically disadvantaged families.

"Creamy layer of the backward class will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh. Artisans will get loans at less than 5 per cent interest. We will give 2 lakh permanent jobs to the youth. We will implement an old pension scheme for the employees. We will give an MSP guarantee. We will provide 300 units of free electricity for poor families," Hooda said.

Hooda attacks BJP-JJP Government

In his criticism of the state government, Hooda contended that it had regressed on various developmental fronts. He pointed out that Haryana, which he claimed was at the pinnacle in terms of per capita income, investment, law and order, and job creation when the BJP took office in 2014, has now spiralled into leading rankings in inflation, unemployment, corruption, and debt. He claimed that discontent with the present administration is rife across all sections of society, including youth, employees, farmers, and women.

Hooda also contrasted the performance of Congress during its previous tenure before 2014, challenging the current government to identify a single new achievement. He cited the failure to establish a domestic airport in Hisar as a stark example of the government's shortcomings.

Udai Bhan, State Congress Chief, predicted a "Congress wave" sweeping across Haryana, forecasting that the BJP-JJP alliance will be reduced to single-digit numbers in the upcoming assembly elections next year.