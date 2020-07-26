'Credibility Dented Beyond Repair': Adhir Chowdhury Slams Rajasthan Guv Over State Crisis

In its series of attacks on BJP over the political upheaval in Rajasthan, Congress has blamed the Centre and the BJP, accusing them of attempting to topple the Congress-led state government. Congress leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has slammed Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra for not allowing to conduct Assembly session in the state.

Governor of Rajasthan is appeared to have been governed by the high altitude spiritual govt, his credibility has already been irrefutably dented beyond repair. Are we heading for 'One nation, No constitution'. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 26, 2020

The attack by Chowdhury comes as the back and forth happening between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the governor with the former demanding Assembly session to be held at the earliest to prove his majority. CM Gehlot also gheraoed the Raj Bhavan to mount pressure on the governor and alleged that the governor is acting on the instructions of the Centre.

Rajasthan political mess

Gehlot on Friday threatened Governor Mishra saying that if the governor doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident. Gehlot alleged that he had demanded assembly session to prove his majority in the House repeatedly despite that, the governor has not accepted his requests.

Even as Gehlot submitted a revised proposal to the Governor on convening the assembly session, sources said that a floor test is not part of the proposal. Sources said that the Rajasthan CM only wants to show strength, hence called for the session. While Coronavirus has been mentioned as the main agenda for the session, sources also hinted at July 31 as the tentative date for the assembly session.

The Governor wrote to Chief Minister Gehlot, asking him to explain his warning on the possibility of people gheraoing the Raj Bhavan. Lamenting that Gehlot gave a political spin to his constitutional decision, Mishra asserted that he was well within his rights to examine the proposal pertaining to the special Assembly session. According to the Governor, the Rajasthan CM made the contentious remarks even before he could consult experts.

