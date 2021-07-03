'Credit Goes To CM Yogi': PM Calls Victory In UP Zilla Panchayat Polls Voters' Blessing

After the Bharatiya Janata Party registered a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that it was a 'blessing' bestowed upon the saffron party for the establishment of a people-pro, development, law and order oriented atmosphere. He gave the credit of it all to the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath and the other party leaders for continuous, undying efforts, and congratulated them.

He wrote, "The massive victory of BJP in the UP Zila Panchayat elections is a blessing bestowed upon the party for the establishment of a people-pro, development, law and order oriented atmosphere. The credit of it it all goes to the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath and the other party leaders for continuous, undying efforts. I congratulate the UP government and BJP party."

यूपी जिला पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा की शानदार विजय विकास, जनसेवा और कानून के राज के लिए जनता जनार्दन का दिया हुआ आशीर्वाद है।

इसका श्रेय मुख्यमंत्री योगी जी की नीतियों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के अथक परिश्रम को जाता है। यूपी सरकार और भाजपा संगठन को इसके लिए हार्दिक बधाई। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also came forward to extend his wishes. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "For the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections, I would like to congratulate Yogi Adityanath and all the party workers. He added, "Under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji and Yogi Adityanath Ji, the BJP will continue to fulfil the wishes of the farmers, or and the downtrodden, and continue walking up the path of development.

BJP registers a massive victory in UP Zila Panchayat elections

The voting for Zila Panchayat elections in 53 districts ( instead of 75 because in 22 districts leaders were winning unopposed), of Uttar Pradesh, took place on Saturday. The polling began at 11 am and went on till 3 pm. The counting of votes was held thereafter and from that, it was quite evident that the stronghold of BJP in the state was till now undeterred. As per the state poll panel, the BJP has registered a thumping victory and won 65 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila panchayat elections. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to win only 6 seats at the polls.

According to reports received from different districts, candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and independents filed their nomination papers.

(Credits-PTI)