'Credit Is More Debt': Congress' P Chidambaram Frowns Upon Centre's New COVID-19 Package

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram frowned upon the new financial package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Stressing that credit guarantee is not credit per se, he contended that no banker will lend to a debt-ridden business. According to him, it was imperative to provide non-credit capital to cash-starved businesses.

Disagreeing with the Centre's approach, the Rajya Sabha MP argued that only consumption will trigger more supply. Chidambaram added, "Demand (consumption) will not grow in an economy where jobs have been lost and incomes/wages have been reduced. The answer to this crisis is to put money in the hands of the people, especially the poor and lower-middle classes".

Some elementary truths:



Credit guarantee is not credit



Credit is more debt. No banker will lend to a debt-ridden business



Debt-burdened or cash-starved businesses do not want more credit, they need non-credit capital — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 29, 2021

Centre's financial package

A day earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a set of 17 measures amounting to Rs.6,28,993 crore to provide relief to various sectors affected by the second COVID-19 wave. These included two measures announced previously- the additional subsidy for DAP and P&K fertilizers and extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from May to November 2021. One of the key measures is the Rs.1.10 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID affected sectors. Catering to health and other sectors, it entails a maximum loan amount of Rs.100 crore for which the banks will charge much cheaper interest rates.

Moreover, the Union government has decided to expand the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by Rs.1.5 lakh crore. As per another new scheme, a credit guarantee will be provided to commercial banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-Microfinance institutions on lending up to Rs1.25 lakh to approximately 25 lakh small borrowers. This scheme focuses on new lending, and not on the repayment of old loans.

Speaking on the initiative to boost tourism, the Union Finance Minister stated, "Once international travel resumes, first 5 lakh tourists who come to India will not have to pay visa fees. Scheme applicable till March 31, 2022, or will be closed after distribution of first 5 lakh visas. One tourist can avail benefit only once". She also clarified that the loan guarantee scheme shall cover 10,700 Regional Level Tourist Guides recognized by the Ministry of Tourism and tourist guides recognized by the state governments, and about 1,000 Travel and Tourism Stakeholders recognized by the Ministry of Tourism.

Meanwhile, she revealed that a new scheme with an outlay of Rs.23,220 crore would focus on short term emergency preparedness with special emphasis on children and paediatric beds. On this occasion, she disclosed details about 8 new schemes to provide an impetus for growth and employment. These include the release of Climate Resilient Special Traits varieties to ensure higher yield crop, the revival of NERAMAC, Rs.88,000 crore boost to the Export Insurance Cover, Rs.19,041 crore for Broadband to each village and a new streamlined process for PPP Projects.