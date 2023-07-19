Credit Kiska: Opposition Parties Jostle To Take Credit For Renaming UPA As 'I.N.D.I.A'

Bengaluru became the battleground for a credit war among opposition parties after they held a two-day powwow to forge a united front against the ruling NDA alliance. The meeting, attended by 26 opposition party leaders, aimed to challenge the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As a result, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was renamed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or 'I.N.D.I.A.' However, the alliance's name quickly became a subject of contention as political parties jostled to claim credit for its creation.

The Congress party initially credited former party president Rahul Gandhi for suggesting the name 'I.N.D.I.A.' Supriya Shrinate, a Congress leader, acknowledged that while the idea came from Rahul Gandhi, it was a collective effort. "It was a collective effort. I don't think we are taking any credit for this but yes, the idea came from Rahul Gandhi," said Shrinate.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) corroborated Congress's claim, stating that Rahul Gandhi proposed the alliance name during the Bengaluru meeting. Jitendra Awhad, a member of Pawar's NCP, tweeted, "In the meeting with opposition parties in Bangalore, Rahul Gandhi proposed to name this alliance as I.N.D.I.A.. His creativity was greatly appreciated, all the parties approved it and decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under the name I.N.D.I.A."

बंगळुरू येथे सुरू असणाऱ्या विरोधी पक्षांच्या बैठकीत,या आघाडीचं नाव INDIA ठेवण्याचा प्रस्ताव @RahulGandhi यांनी मांडला.त्यांच्या या कल्पकतेच प्रचंड कौतुक.सर्व पक्षांनी याला अनुमोदन देत आगामी लोकसभा निवडणूक INDIA या नावाखाली लढवण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे.



I - Indian

N -… — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) July 18, 2023

Credit war in Opposition's I.N.D.I.A.

Contradicting these claims, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a political party from Tamil Nadu and a member of the alliance, asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed the name. Thol. Thirumavalavan, the leader of VCK, stated, "The name of the opposition alliance—INDIA—was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.'"

According to a report by PTI, which cited sources, Mamata Banerjee indeed suggested the name, and there were extensive deliberations on the full form of INDIA.

It is worth mentioning that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge officially announced the alliance's new name, INDIA, after the Bengaluru meeting. However, prior to the announcement, TMC MP Derek O'Brien had already tweeted about the alliance, saying, "Chak De! INDIA." He later added, "We were not just looking for a name. We were looking for a BIG IDEA. We believe with INDIA we have that. INDIA vs NDA."

We were not just looking for a name.



We were looking for a BIG IDEA.



We believe with INDIA we have that.



INDIA vs NDA — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 18, 2023

'In NDA, credit belongs to everyone': PM Modi

Responding to the credit war among opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled swipe, stating that in the NDA coalition, credit belongs to everyone. Addressing an NDA meeting in Delhi, PM Modi said, "For us, the alliance is not a means of compulsion but a means of strength. NDA is not a symbol of 'coalition compulsions' but of 'coalition contributions.' Credit is also everyone's, responsibility is also everyone's. In NDA, no political party is bigger or smaller."

BJP takes dig at Opposition

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) capitalised on the opposition's infighting, with BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mocking the credit claims. He tweeted, "Credit Kiska. Congress says Rahul ka. AAP says Kejriwal ka. Another says Mamata didi ka. India in their name but not one element of India in their spirit or agenda. It's only I, I, I, me, mine, myself."

Amit Malviya, a leader of the BJP, derided the opposition camp as a "circus" and criticized their attempts to seek credit. He tweeted, "Every party is planting news with media on how their leader had a role in the new name. RJD upstaged the formal announcement and tweeted, to find later that the name had been changed. There is also a rush to take credit for who bought AAP and Congress together, Nitish or Mamata? If this is the extent of credit seeking, imagine the rent-seeking, if they ever came to power."

Opposition camp is a circus.



Every party is planting news with media on how their leader had a role in the new name. RJD upstaged the formal announcement and tweeted, to find later that the name had been changed. There is also a rush to take credit for who bought AAP and… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 18, 2023

While the alliance's new name, INDIA, aims to convey a message of national development and inclusivity, the infighting over credit raises questions about their ability to collaborate effectively in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.