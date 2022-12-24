‘Credit Le Lo Yatra': BJP Counters Cong's ‘Because Rahul Gandhi Met...’ Claim On OROP

BJP slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for attempting to take claim for the government’s recent step of revising the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme after the latter said the step was taken due to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Shehzad Poonawalla, spokesperson, BJP said the yatra should instead be called ‘Credit Le Lo’ yatra.

Ramesh, a former Union Minister Ramesh said it was only after Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with ex-servicemen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana that the central government was forced to revise OROP.

The ex-defence personnel presented a memorandum of demands to Gandhi, which he supported.

OROP ki Chronology Samjhiye.



This is the impact of the #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/D0cbibRLTX — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 24, 2022

‘OROP revised due to Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Congress

In a Twitter post, General Secretary, AICC, Jairam Ramesh gave a timeline of the events and said ‘OROP’ ki chronology ko Samjhiye (Understand the chronology of OROP). He further said Rahul Gandhi met some ex-servicemen in Haryana's Ferozepur-Jhirka on December 21. The ex-servicemen raised the issue of OROP with him and presented him a memorandum of demands.

A day later, on December 23 Jairam Ramesh said, Defence Minister announced clearance of arrears after the cabinet meeting.

BJP's Poonawalla refuted the claims made by Congress and said, “Jairam Ramesh ji wants credit!! From Cheetah to OROP credit to the family! Should call it 'Credit Le Lo' Yatra."

"When the Modi government has taken two big decisions - One to give free rations to 80 crore people for the next one year and two to revise the pension for the beneficiaries under the OROP with effect from July 1, 2019 because of which additional beneficiaries will be added, almost 25 lakh servicemen and their families will be added, you have a situation where the Congress (is) taking credit for OROP.”

Jairam Ramesh ji wants credit!! From Cheetah to OROP credit to the family ! Should call it “Credit Le Lo” Yatra



Congress gets credit for

1) denying OROP 43 yrs,NWM for 50yrs

2) denying Rafales/bullet proof jackets

3) Attacking manobal of Sena using words like Pitai

4) Scams pic.twitter.com/m0tB61RvXb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 24, 2022

‘Same Congress which denied OROP for 43 yrs’: BJP

Poonawalla went on to add that Congress denied the servicemen the same OROP benefits for years, “The same Congress which denied the OROP for 43 years, the same Congress which while leaving the UPA-2 gave a miserly ₹500 crore is taking credit for this, when thousands of crores have been paid to lakhs of servicemen and their family members by the Modi government.” He also listed the alleged scams during Congress rule.

On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved the revision of the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for defence personnel and family pensioners. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Union Cabinet has taken a decision on the revision of the pension of Armed Forces Pensioners and family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension with effect from July 01, 2019. More than 25.13 lakh veterans will be benefitted from this decision."

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today approved the revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension w.e.f.July 01, 2019. pic.twitter.com/SgY98ob2re — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022

IMAGE: ANI