Credit War Erupts Post Bihar Bypolls; LJP Hails Chirag Paswan For BJP's Win In Gopalganj

After the declaration of the results of by-polls in Mokama and Gopalganj, a credit war erupted in Bihar on Sunday, November 6. Lok Janshakti Party claimed that the 'Chirag factor' was witnessed in both constituencies. The LJP contended that the credit for the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in Gopalganj and the neck-to-neck fight with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Mokama goes to party President Chirag Paswan.

A week before the by-polls, Chirag Paswan had said that the LJP would be supporting and campaigning for BJP in Bihar. He had informed that he had been holding negotiations with the BJP for a few months now and that he would have another round of talks with both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.

Pertinently, Bihar has 6% of Paswan voters who have supported the LJP in the past. It is this chunk that the BJP used to counter the caste arithmetic of the RJD-JD(U) in the polls and hopes to do the same in the future.

Credit war in Bihar

The ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and the opposition NDA in Bihar remained evenly poised as the RJD and the BJP retained their respective sitting assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj.

The BJP retained the Gopalganj assembly seat with its candidate Kusum Devi, wife of MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polling 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243. On the other hand, the RJD retained its Mokama assembly seat with its candidate Neelam Devi, wife of Anant Singh, whose disqualification had necessitated the by-election, polling 79,646 votes, while BJP's Sonam Devi got 62,939.

"Chirag Paswan Ji got the BJP victory in a losing game in one place, while in the other, he gave the saffron party the honour of standing in the competition, after thirty years," the LJP said on Twitter.

Image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan